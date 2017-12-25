Lake County woman finds class ring after almost 30 years

Almost 30 years after a Lake County woman's high school class ring was stolen, she has it back.

Lake County woman finds class ring after decades



Callos said burglars took her ring when they broke into her home

Ring found at Barnett Park in Orlando

Marcia Callos and her husband live in Mount Dora, but for more than a decade they said they lived in Pine Hills in Orlando.

"There was a lot of retirees in our neighborhood, couple families with young kids, just a nice little neighborhood," said Callos.

She said she was shocked when she got a call from her husband in 1988, saying their house had been broken into.

They say burglars took their guns and their jewelry, including Marcia's 1968 Eustis High School class ring -- a ring Marcia thought she'd never see again.

"Gosh after so many years, it’s like really strange, you're almost like sure, could that really be it?" she said.

Thanks to Mike McClure and Vickie Chilla, she has it back 29 years later.

"It was the only thing that’s ever been recovered from the theft, and that made me feel good," said McClure.

Mike, a member of the Central Florida Metal Detecting Club, said he found the ring at Barnett Park in March in Orlando, close to where the Callos' used to live.

With just the initials 'MC' inside the ring, Mike and Vickie found Marcia, who's maiden name is Marcia Craft.

There were only two women who graduated from Eustis High in 1968 with the initials of 'MC.'

Vickie owns a hair salon in Eustis, and she said she used her connections through the salon to help track Marcia down.

They gave her the ring last month.

Marcia plans to bring the ring with her to her 50th class reunion next year.

Vickie is now Marcia's hairstylist as well.