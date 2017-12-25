The former longtime mayor of Ocoee has died.

Former longtime Ocoee mayor dies at age 77

Mayor Scott Vandergrift died Dec. 21

Served as mayor almost 25 years

City officials announced that former Mayor Scott Vandergrift, has died at age 77.

"Mayor Scott," as he was affectionately known, was taken off life support and died Dec. 21. No cause of death was released.

Mayor Vandergrift retired on July 31, 2015 after serving as Ocoee’s Mayor for nearly 25 years – nine consecutive terms. He started his public service as a City Commissioner and served from 1967 to 1969.

He was first elected mayor in 1973 and served for two years.

He was elected mayor again in 1992, and served until his retirement in 2015. During his tenure, the city’s population grew from 15,000 residents to more than 40,000.

Vandergrift was an Ocoee native. His wife of 22 years, Beth, died in 2013 after being diagnosed with cancer.

"The city offers its sincere condolences to Mayor Vandergrift’s family, friends and loved ones and to the residents of the City of Ocoee," said Ocoee Mayor Rusty Johnson. "May he rest in peace, and may his memory live on with all who knew him."