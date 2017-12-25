A red light runner caused a serious crash early Christmas Day in Orlando.

FHP: Man critical after running red light, crashing into car

2004 Ford pickup drove through red light on Bumby Ave. at Curry Ford Rd.

Driver in critical condition at ORMC

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man driving a 2004 Ford Pickup truck drove through a red light on Bumby Avenue at Curry Ford Road, colliding with a Buick sedan that was traveling westbound on Curry Ford.



The crash happened at 1:35 a.m.

Troopers said the pick-up truck overturned in the crash, ejecting the driver. The Buick struck a concrete light pole after the collision. Both vehicles ended up in the parking lot of a 7-11 on the corner of the intersection.

The driver of the Ford, whose identity and age have not been released yet, suffered critical injuries and remains at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The three people in the Buick, including two women in their 20s and a 2-year-old girl, suffered various injuries. A 24-year-old woman suffered serious injuries while the other woman and child both had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.