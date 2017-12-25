Weather forecast: Christmas Day cold front pushing through Central Florida

A cold front will push through Central Florida today, with northerly winds behind it ushering in cooler air for the holiday.

Highs will run in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Any cloudiness early will give way to clearing skies.

Christmas cold front

Briefly turning cooler

Christmas travel forecast

Those in small craft are urged to use caution due to choppy conditions following the latest cold front.

Seas of 3 to 5 feet offshore will be paired with a north wind around 15 to 20 knots, diminishing late.

Any cloudiness early will give way to clearing skies. Fair skies will prevail tonight with cooler lows around 50 degrees. Lows in the 40s will be common north and west of Interstate 4.

A tranquil weather pattern will set up for the days following Christmas, leading to good travel weather locally.

Highs will continue to run at or above average, in the low to mid-70s.

The next opportunity for rain will come later in the week when another weak cold front arrives on Thursday and onshore flow develops behind it.

