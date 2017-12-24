Woman killed in vehicle crash after losing control of her Jeep

A 41-year-old woman was killed in an early morning crash in Lake County.

Tiffany Hester, of Umatilla, was killed in the single-vehicle crash occurred around 5:20 a.m. at CR 452 and Lake Landing Road.

Troopers said Hester was traveling southbound on CR 452 when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and Hester over corrected, causing the vehicle to travel across all lanes.

Troopers said the vehicle overturned multiple times and that Hester was ejected.

Hester later died at Central Florida Regional Hospital. The crash remains under investigation.