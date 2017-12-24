Weather forecast: Cooler temps, isolated rain showers overnight

Christmas Eve has featured partly cloudy skies and warm temps, but changes are on the way for this evening and tonight.

Mostly sunny, warm Christmas Eve

Cooler Christmas Day

Warming back up through the week

A cold front will push through Central Florida, bringing clouds and a few very isolated rain showers. Evening temperatures will be in the 70s.

As midnight approaches, Santa will find a few showers across the area with temps in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Cooler air is still on track to move into the area for Christmas Day. A few isolated showers in Brevard Co. in the early morning, but most will stay dry for the daytime hours.

After morning temps in the low 60s, afternoon highs will only be in the low 70s with breezy conditions.

The “cool spell” will be short-lived as warmer air returns for Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies both days and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

More moisture begins to push into the area for Thursday and Friday. This will result in a few more clouds and a better chance of a few isolated showers, especially along the coast.

Temps both days will be in the mid to upper 70s.

WEATHER ON THE GO: Download the News 13+ app and get StormTracker 13 & Safety Net alerts wherever you are.

GET WEATHER ALERTS: Sign up to receive weather text alerts from News 13

A much stronger cold front will likely move in next weekend, but there is high uncertainty about how much cold air will be behind the system.

Right now, rain chances will increase for Saturday and Sunday, with temps holding in the low 70s.

Boaters will find breezy conditions for Christmas Day, with northerly winds 15-20 knots and seas 3-5 feet. Surfing will again be poor, with a small easterly windswell mix.

If you’re heading to the beach, expect breezy conditions and water temps in the mid to upper 60s.

View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on News 13 and mynews13.com/weatherpics.