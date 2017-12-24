Early morning shooting in Ocala leaves man dead

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning fatal shooting in Ocala.

Deputies were called out around 12 a.m. to the Queens Garden Resort located at 3330 South Pine Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Deputies said they found a male victim lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies began performing life-saving measures on the victim until paramedics arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 352-386-STOP.