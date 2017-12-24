Brevard County detectives believe they have located the body of a missing Titusville woman.

Detectives find body of missing Titusville woman

Lori Upthegrove was reported missing on Dec. 19

Detectives believe her husband, Timothy, killed her

PREVIOUS STORY: Husband person of interest in disappearance of Titusville woman

Authorities reported Sunday afternoon that they found the body of 51-year-old Lori Lynn Upthegrove.

Using information provided by her husband, Timothy Upthegrove, 53, deputies were able to locate the body in a wooded area off Bobbi Lane in Titusville.

Detectives have been investigating the disappearance of Lori Upthegrove since Dec. 19. Lori was reported missing by her family members.

Early in the investigation detectives believed Lori had been the victim of a violent crime, based on evidence found in her home and vehicle.

Lori's husband, Timothy Upthegrove, was arrested early in the investigation on charges of obstructing justice after he made false statements to police.

Detectives believe Lori and her husband were involved in an argument at their home on Dec. 18, which become violent and resulted in Lori's death.

They also said Lori's body was placed into the back of her vehicle by her husband and driven to the wooded area.

A close friend of Lori, who knew her in high school, said he met Lori's husband and claims they had a violent relationship.

"I felt like the was not good for her, and I told her that quite a few times," said Robert Chittenden. "She is a very good friend, and we do love her so much, we will be missing her quite a bit.”

Ed Upthegrove, the father of the suspect, released a statement Sunday afternoon: “Our hearts and prayers go out to Lori’s family and friends during this difficult time. We are cooperating fully with investigators as they continue to gather evidence in this case.”

This is an ongoing investigation. Police said they will be filing new charges against Timothy as of Sunday. He will face additional charges related to Lori's homicide.



