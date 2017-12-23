Volusia County deputy charged with DUI after off-duty crash

A Volusia County sheriff’s deputy was charged with driving under the influence Saturday night after an off-duty crash in his personal vehicle in Daytona Beach.

Luke Deegan faces several charges, according to Sheriff's Office

Crash involved 3 vehicles; 3 people hurt

Deegan placed on administrative leave



The Sheriff's Office said Luke Deegan was charged with DUI, two counts of DUI with property damage and three counts of DUI with injuries in the crash, which was reported around just after 7 p.m. at Williamson Boulevard and Dunn Avenue.

Three vehicles were involved, and three people were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Deegan was not among those injured.

The Daytona Beach Police Department investigated the crash.

Deegan, 36, was assigned to the Daytona Beach courthouse annex. His hire date was in May of 2015.

He was placed on administrative leave with pay effective immediately, the Sheriff's Office said.

