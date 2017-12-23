Eustis man charged in girlfriend's death held with no bond

The Eustis man who is accused of murder after his girlfriend's body was found in a car trunk is being held at the Lake County Jail without bond.

Eustis man charged in girlfriend's death to appear before judge

William Roberts accused of killing Elizabeth Hellstrom

Hellstrom's body was found in the trunk of her car

PREVIOUS STORY: Man charged after girlfriend's body found in car trunk

The suspect failed to make his first appearance in court on Saturday.

However, in the courtroom the judge talked about the case and how there is probable cause to charge William Roberts with second degree murder.

“William Roberts won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. During his first appearance today - which he refused to go to - The judge decided he will be held here with no bond.”

The state also argued for no bond because of the seriousness of the charges and his past criminal record.

According to documents from the Florida Department of Corrections, Roberts was released from prison in 2011 after spending 7 years there for aggravated assault with a weapon.

His criminal record dates back to 1980.

He has been arrested for sexual battery, stalking, harassing phone calls and attempted murder.

On Thursday, Roberts led deputies on a pursuit that ended at his home in Eustis.

Investigators said they searched the car he was driving and found Hellstrom’s body in the trunk.

Roberts was arrested and has been sitting in jail since.

His arraignment will be held at the Lake County Jail on Jan. 19.