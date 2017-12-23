Abandoned newborn baby found at Marion County rest stop

Authorities in Marion County said an abandoned newborn baby was found at a rest area.

Deputies responded to a rest area off Interstate 75 southbound just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

The infant was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition Saturday evening.

A "Safe Haven" law was enacted in Florida allows parents to leave their unharmed newborn babies, who are not more than one week old, with an employee at any hospital, emergency medical services station or with a firefighter at any fire station in Florida.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with more information to contact them at 352-368-3542 or 352-368-STOP.

