Deputies: Lake County gas station owner uses gun to confront credit card skimmer

A Lake County gas station owner pulled out his gun when he caught a man skimming credit card information from one of his pumps on Saturday.

Lazaro Jesus Castro has been charged with using a scanning device to defraud after he encountered Jaykumar Patel has owned the Marathon Gas station on County Road 48 in Yalaha, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Saturday afternoon, a weird message popped up on his register alerting him to an issue at one of his pumps.

“I went outside and I know the pump number two car, I know that guy really good,” Patel told Spectrum News 13. “So the pump number three, I had a suspicion on that guy.”

When Patel approached the 43-year-old Castro driving a large white box truck, he noticed the man had popped out part of the pump and connected wires to the inside. Patel said he immediately knew the man was skimming for credit card numbers.

“So I push on his door because his door was open, and my door was open. I saw his face but I could not see what he was doing, but the wire was going in there,” described Patel.

Patel confronted the man, and immediately Patel said Castro tried to intimidate him. Patel then pulled out a gun, attempting to hold him there until police arrived. However, according to Patel and the arrest affidavit, Castro took off.

Patel provided Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies with the license plate number and caught Lazaro Castro shortly after. In the truck, they found credit card skimmers and other evidence.

The arrest makes Patel happy and he hopes justice is served.

Castro is expected to be back in court Dec. 18.

According to the affidavit, Castro has been placed on "no bond status" because he is on probation in Orange County on similar charges.