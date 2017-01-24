Volusia authorities: Fight over chili dog escalated into shooting

A shooting Monday morning in Port Orange that left a stepson dead escalated from an argument the night before over a chili dog, according to Volusia County charging affidavit.

Man charged with murder in slaying of adult stepson

Danny Holder's wife, Jackie, called authorities after shooting

Affidavit says Danny Holder, Randall Lowen, argued often



Danny Holder faces charges of first-degree murder in the death of his stepson, 55-year-old Randall Lowen, at a home on Shahab Lane.

In a court appearance Tuesday, Holder claimed it was self-defense.

"There’d been physical violence against my client that morning," said Holder's lawyer, Matthew Phillips.



According to the Volusia report, Holder's wife, Jackie, told police officers that her husband and Lowen, her adult son, had gotten into a verbal argument Sunday night over a chili dog and that Danny Holder then threatened to shoot Lowen.

She became fearful so she hid her husband's firearm.

The next morning, the arguing continued, this time about what time it was.

In the kitchen, as Lowen explained to his mother what they were arguing about, Danny Holder pulled out a firearm, the report said. Jackie Holder yelled to Lowen to run; then she heard two loud bangs.

Jackie Holder told police that she only knew of one firearm owned by her husband. Investigators found handguns in the residence, the report said.

Another relative who was interviewed told investigators that Lowen and Danny Holder argued often.

Danny Holder was taken to Volusia County Branch Jail on no bond.

