9-year-old battling brain cancer made honorary Flagler County deputy

A 9-year-old boy battling brain cancer was made an honorary Flagler County deputy on Wednesday.

Cameron Fulling, 9, battling brain cancer

Fulling made honorary Flagler County deputy

Cameron Fulling spent about two hours at the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, including a swearing-in ceremony with Sheriff Rick Staly.

Staly then took Cameron and his mother, Melisa, on a tour of the agency's Operations Center. The experience included a firearms simulator, hold a SWAT team firearm, put on a SWAT team vest and even climb into an armored SWAT vehicle.

The tour was initiated by family friend Donald Brock, a Flagler County Sheriff's Office courthouse deputy.

"He's been through a lot," Brock said. "He's a good kid."

Cameron has spent the last six years battling brain cancer. He was diagnosed just before he turned 4 years old.

He had brain surgery in March 2010 to have the first tumor removed. The cancer has continued to come back, though. Cameron has had 50 radiation treatments.

Cameron and his family were told a few days ago that he has developed another tumor that is penetrating his brain. His doctors are trying to find options, and his family said the 9-year-old is fighting for his life.

"He's a trooper," Brock said. "He does everything the doctors ask him to do."

During the tour of the Sheriff's Office, Staly led Cameron around his office, showing him mementos from his career and a special firearm he displays on his wall.

"I'm happy to meet and spend time with this young man and make him an honorary deputy," Staly said. "It is very tragic for any child to have to battle with this horrible disease. Cameron is a real fighter, and today, I am proud to make him a part of my crimefighting team."

Deputy Paul DeSousa, who works in the Sheriff's Office's training and firearms section, spent time showing Cameron the SWAT team vehicle.

Cameron has undergone treatment at St. Jude's Children Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Despite fundraisers and insurance, the family has racked up medical bills and travel expenses. A GoFundMe page has been set up by friends.

