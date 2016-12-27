Kissimmee hotel fire was intentionally set, Fire Marshal says

The Kissimmee hotel fire that displaced about 250 people last week was intentionally set, the State Fire Marshal's office said Tuesday.

State Fire Marshal: Unno Boutique Hotel fire intentionally set

Mattresses were lit near hotel with accelerant, agency said

Fire happened 2 days before Christmas, displaced about 250



State Fire Marshal spokesman Joel Brown said that the fire was "incendiary in nature." Mattresses outside of the Unno Boutique Hotel were intentionally set with an accelerant, and burn patterns indicated it was deliberate, he said.

The type of accelerant won't be determined until a lab analysis can be conducted, Brown said.

About 250 people were displaced in the Dec. 23 fire that destroyed part of the hotel at 2095 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, which also caters to pets.

Firefighters were called to the 130-room hotel before dawn Friday. Deputy Chief Daniel McAvoy said on scene that day that the hotel owners were conducting construction and renovating several rooms toward the back of the hotel. They think that's where the blaze may have begun.

If you'd like to donate money to help the displaced victims, Osceola County has set up a PayPal account. Go to Osceola County's home page at Osceola.org and click on the red link at the top. Donations of items and goods are being accepted with a drop-off location at the Osceola Council on Aging, 700 Generation Point in Kissimmee.