The Kissimmee hotel fire that displaced about 250 people last week was intentionally set, the State Fire Marshal's office said Tuesday.
- State Fire Marshal: Unno Boutique Hotel fire intentionally set
- Mattresses were lit near hotel with accelerant, agency said
- Fire happened 2 days before Christmas, displaced about 250
State Fire Marshal spokesman Joel Brown said that the fire was "incendiary in nature." Mattresses outside of the Unno Boutique Hotel were intentionally set with an accelerant, and burn patterns indicated it was deliberate, he said.
The type of accelerant won't be determined until a lab analysis can be conducted, Brown said.
About 250 people were displaced in the Dec. 23 fire that destroyed part of the hotel at 2095 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, which also caters to pets.
- RELATED STORIES:
Firefighters were called to the 130-room hotel before dawn Friday. Deputy Chief Daniel McAvoy said on scene that day that the hotel owners were conducting construction and renovating several rooms toward the back of the hotel. They think that's where the blaze may have begun.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
If you'd like to donate money to help the displaced victims, Osceola County has set up a PayPal account. Go to Osceola County's home page at Osceola.org and click on the red link at the top. Donations of items and goods are being accepted with a drop-off location at the Osceola Council on Aging, 700 Generation Point in Kissimmee.
Latest News: Osceola County
- Kissimmee hotel fire was intentionally set, Fire Marshal says
- Nearly 50 families still in need after Unno Hotel fire
- Once displaced by flooding, family displaced again by Kissimmee fire
- Volunteers deliver meals to seniors in Osceola County
- Disney aids guests displaced by Kissimmee hotel fire
- 3-alarm fire torches Kissimmee hotel days before Christmas
- Hotel resident displaced by fire: 'It's an unreal kind of feeling'
- Giving season: St. Cloud Nick leaving presents for others to find
- Women arrested in undercover prostitution sting in Kissimmee