Central Florida New Year's Eve events

Find a New Year's Eve event for people of all ages near you.

Rock ‘Til The Drop on New Year’s Eve at Hard Rock Live Orlando

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live Orlando, Universal City Walk

This event features live music covering the biggest hits over past decades, an assortment of menu offerings, a champagne toast at midnight and more. Virgin Holidays has reserved a private section of the venue for additional comfort. This is a family-friendly event, so bring the kids! Unlimited soda, juice and water comes with every ticket. Tickets cost $100 (general admission) and $200 (VIP).



Church Street Bars New Year’s Eve Block Party 2018

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Downtown Orlando, Church Street



Celebrate the new year along Church Street at Chillers, Cahoots, Latitudes and Irish Shannon's. There will be fireworks and an Orange Ball drop from Latitudes' Skytop at midnight. Enjoy both live entertainment and DJ'd music to ring in 2018. General admission costs $39.

New Year's Eve on Wall Street

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Wall St. Plaza, Orlando

New Year's Eve is right around the corner, and you know that Wall Street is Orlando's number one place to ring in 2018! Join Wall Street for another all out New Year's Eve block party equipped with a street wide lightshow, outdoor dance party and the biggest and best countdown to 2018 in Downtown Orlando hosted by DJ Eric Draven.

Thornton Park's Annual NYE Party

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.

700 East Washington St. Orlando

Celebrate New Years Eve at Thorton Park's 2018 party on Washington Street at seven participating venues. Tickets start at $10-20 online and $30 at the door. There's also a Open Bar Street Party and Veranda V.I.P. Party.

New Year's Eve at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World parks

Toast to a sparkling new year with decadent dining, festive libations, a dazzling dance party and mesmerizing fireworks at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Epcot and Hollywood Studios theme parks. Each of the three parks will have special enhancements to their nightly fireworks and entertainment.

EVE, A Universal CityWalk Event

Universal CityWalk

The whole year’s been leading up to this: EVE, Universal CityWalk’s eye-popping, mind-blowing, jam-packed New Year’s celebration. Enjoy signature drinks. Revel in six awesome CityWalk™ clubs with live bands and DJs. Feast on unlimited gourmet cuisine including prime rib, tenderloin and fresh seafood. And you can rock out on Orlando’s biggest outdoor dance floor.

Universal Studios Florida

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8:45 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.

Enjoy live music and dancing with some of Universal Orlando's most popular characters in the Music Plaza Courtyard at Universal Studios Florida, as you ring in the New Year with fireworks and confetti at midnight. The New Year's Eve celebration is included with general Universal Studios Florida admission.

New Year's Eve at SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando

Celebrate our connection to the sea, sea life and the world we share as we ring in the New Year, SeaWorld style. In addition to midnight fireworks, this aquatic New Year's Eve party will have musical performances, interactive DJ stations and much more.



New Year's Eve Eye 360

Sunday, Dec. 31 to 7 p.m.

I-Drive 360, 8445 International Drive, Orlando

Celebrate the arrival of 2018 with a high energy block party featuring a live DJ, special offers at I-Drive 360 attractions, food and beverage stations and a spectacular Coca-Cola Orlando Eye countdown. Free parking and admission to I-Drive 360.

Midnight and Beyond

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m

The Alfond Inn, 300 E. New England Ave., Winter Park

Once again, The Alfond Inn opens its New England Ballroom for the “Chic” New Year’s Eve Party. Price will include open bar, passed hors d'oeuvres, party favors and a Champagne toast at Midnight. The cost of this event is $99 per guest.

‘Tini in the New Year!

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

Pilars Martini, 146 W. Plant Street, Winter Garden

Party the New Year in at Pilars. Welcome 2018 with dinner buffet, a dessert table, cash bar, live DJ, a selfie-taking station and fireworks on the rooftop.

Enzian's James Bond New Year's Eve Party

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland

Enzian’s Annual James Bond New Year’s Party is back! Come dressed to impress in your best James Bond or Bond Girl outfit and you could win a prize. Enjoy some bubbly or a signature NYE cocktail and then tango your way into the new year! 21 and up only.

A Shiny New Year at the Cloak and Blaster

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.

The Cloak and Blaster, 875 Woodbury Rd., Orlando

It’s time to ring in 2018 and another shiny new year! No matter what the last months have thrown our way, they can't stop the signal, or this fully themed, Firefly-inspired shindig. So pull up your tightpants, and join us for a night of music, themed food, shimmerwine, and some sort of hot cheese. It’s gonna be gorram good.

2018 New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Icebar Orlando, 8967 International Dr., Orlando

Join ICEBAR Orlando’s 2018 New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball in style with our VIP Package Package. Only 50 VIP ICE Packages Available.

BREVARD COUNTY

New Year's Eve Extravaganza

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

Fishlips Waterfront Bar and Grill, 610 Glenn Cheek Dr., Cape Canaveral

Fishlips Waterfront Bar & Grill presents their annual New Year’s Eve extravaganza. The party starts at 9 p.m. and includes a live DJ, drinks and good times. For more information please call (321) 784- 4533.

Cocoa Beach Pier New Year's Eve

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m.

Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier

Ring in 2018 at Cocoa Beach Pier. Enjoy live music, food and more!

New Year’s Eve at the Zoo

Sunday, Dec. 31

Brevard Zoo, 8225 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne



Your whole family can celebrate the new year without staying up past anyone’s bedtime! Noon Year’s Eve, scheduled for December 31, features a ball drop and complimentary juice toast.

New Year's Eve Gold Glamour Casino Party

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Rockledge Country Club, 1591 South Fiske Blvd., Rockledge

Ring in the New Year at Rockledge Country Club with a fun night of dancing, gourmet food, casino games with prizes, midnight Champagne toast and a late night waffle bar.



New Year's Eve with Victory Casino Cruise

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Victory Casino Cruise, Port Canaveral

Join us for our all-inclusive New Year's Eve Party! Victory has planned an amazing party and you won't want to miss this special one.

Mansion's New Year's Eve!

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

The Mansion, 1218 E. New Haven Ave., Melbourne

Join us as we celebrate the New Year. We will be offering a special menu, champagne and drink specials, live music and more. Reserve Your Table Today!

New Year's Irish Hooley

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.

Nolan's Irish Pub, 204 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach

Ring in the New Year in style at Nolan's New Years Irish Hooley. Music, Dance, Drinks and some really nice Food. Lots or fun with family and friends all the way to 2018.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Silvester Celebration: Countdown auf Deutch

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 12 - 6:30 p.m.

Hollerbach's Willow Tree Cafe, 205 E. 1st St., Sanford

You know exactly where you will be when the clock hits midnight for New Year's Eve ...on Eastern Standard Time. But where will you be when Deutschland is counting down MEZ style? From noon to 6pm the Hollerbachs will be celebrating Silvester the best way we know how: Glühwein & Linsensuppe, Drink along with 'Dinner for One', and join us for a live streaming Countdown auf Deutsch!

NYE at Buster's Bistro

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.

Buster's Bistro, 300 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford

Buster's Bistro will be hosting a New Years Eve party, there will be lots of music, nice suits, beautiful dresses, and enough dancing to carry us through the night. The kitchen will be closed, however we will provide a FREE buffet starting at 7pm and lasting until it's gone accompanied by our customary FREE toast at Midnight, don't forget to bring a date for your New Years kiss!

Party Like It's 1920!

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.

Celery City Craft, 114 S. Palmetto Ave., Sanford

Lets kick off the New Year with the "Kid Dutch Trio" featuring old style Jazz, Blues, with songs of dysfunctional relationships, debauchery,and down right degradation! These guys are amazing! Come dressed in your best 1920's gear! We will have a Free Champagne toast when the ball drops! Let's wrap up the year with a bang and toast to many more to come!

St. John’s River Co. Party Cruise

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

433 N. Palmetto Avenue, Sanford

What better way to ring in the New Year than cruising the St. Johns River aboard the Barbara Lee? Enjoy heavy Hors d' oeuvres throughout the cruise, entertainment, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.

2018 NYE Block Party

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

Liam Fitzpatrick's Restaurant and Irish Pub, 951 Market Promenade Ave., Lake Mary

We are the place to welcome the New Year! Join us for our NYE block party to welcome 2018! Featuring our signature Shamrock drop, DJs spinning all night long and a whole array of drinks specials and surprises throughout the night. Kick-off 2018 with a bang. No cover!

Midnight Masquerade

Sunday, Dec. 31

Route 46 Entertainment District, 4316 W. State Road 46, Sanford

Come as you are, or as someone else. Admission $20. Best Masquerade Mask Contest with Three Prizes Awarded. Party Favors and Champagne Toast at Midnight.

New Years Eve: Harlem Nights with the Ques

Saturday, Dec. 30 at 3 - 8 p.m.

Lake Mary Community Center, 140 East Wilbur Avenue, Lake Mary

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., The Omega Beta Beta Chapter in Eatonville, FL is hosting its’ New Year's Eve: Harlem Night with the Que's Day Party. This event is being held on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Lake Mary Community Center. The purpose of this event is to raise monies for our Scholarship Fund to support schools throughout Orange and Seminole County. We would like to thank you in advance for your support.

FLAGLER COUNTY

European Village NYE 2017

Sunday, Dec. 31

European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Parkway, Palm Coast

The restaurants at the European Village are offering various special packages for foods and drinks all night long! Plus we have Live Music at the Centerstage, and Professional Fireworks at Midnight. There will be multiple offers at the bars, restaurants, and shops at the European Village. Expect live music and entertainment at the center stage starting at 7pm, and the second biggest highlight of the night is the midnight fireworks by Santore and Sons.

LAKE COUNTY

New Year's Eve Party at Skate World

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.

Skate World, 424 N. Palmetto Street, Leesburg

New Years Eve Party Come Roll in 2017 with us! Sunday, Dec. 31 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.; $20 admission.

New Year's Eve at Gabby's Gem of the Hills Baquet Facility

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

699 U.S. Hwy 27, Clermont

Ticket includes full buffet dinner, free champagne toast, music by PowerLine Sounds HD, Dj Hypnoticc and more. $35 admission.

ESR Rock's In The New Year At Milliken's Reef

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Milliken’s Reef, 683 Dave Nisbet Dr, Cape Canaveral

ESR will rock in the new year at The Space Coasts Best NYE Party. Come get your groove on, great food, champagne toast, balloon drop at midnight. DJ on premises to keep you dancing all night long!

New Year’s Eve Ball at 1884 Restaurant and Bar

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

1884 Restaurant and Bar, 12 E. Magnolia Ave., Eustis

Ring in the New Year at 1884. Ball drop at midnight, photo booth, and DJ! Make your reservations now!

MARION COUNTY



Let the Good Times Roll New Year's Eve Gala

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Hilton Ocala

Overnight accommodations for two (standard double or king), The best New Years Eve party in North Florida in the Hilton Grand Ballroom, Live music with THE DETOURS, Fabulous Dinner Buffet included in this package (served 8-10p), Late night dessert bar, Open bar 8 p.m.– midnight, Party favors, Champagne toast at midnight, Video screens with live Times Square showing. COST: $349 + tax per couple

The Opry New Years Eve

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

The Orange Blossom Opry, 16439 SE. 138th Terrace, Weirsdale

Come out and ring in the New Year 2018, as we revisit your favorite shows of 2017 with our “2017 Music Review!” There will be noise makers, party hats, party favors, beer, wine and plenty of good cheer and music to go round. You can dance to your favorite song or just sit back and relax. Whatever your pleasure, ring in 2018 at your favorite place with your favorite band to your favorite song.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

New Year's Eve 2018: The Celebration of Centuries!

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 9:30 p.m.

Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament, 4510 W. Vine Street, Kissimmee

Bring in the New Year by traveling back in time for the celebration of the century! Tickets to our New Years Eve Tournament includes admission to the Medieval Life Village, two-hour tournament, four-course feast, party favors, music and dancing, champagne toast at midnight, midnight countdown with the knights of the realm, and midnight snacks.

SUMTER COUNTY

VOLUSIA COUNTY

New Year's Eve on Main Street

Main Street, Daytona Beach

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

Main Street will be pedestrian only all evening, while you say goodbye to 2017. The street will be lined with various food and retail vendors, multiple stages of live entertainment, and at midnight the ball will drop at the corner of Main and Wild Olive.

New Year's Eve on Flagler

Flagler Avenue

The party is on Flagler Avenue in New Smyrna Beach this New Year’s Eve with six parties and 20 restaurants to choose from. No matter if you want to dine beach casual or elegant Flagler Avenue is the place to ring in the New Year!

New Year's Eve at Cafe DaVinci

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand

Join us for our annual New Years Eve Extravaganza. $25 Advance Tickets include open bar from 8 p.m. to midnight, and live music. Come celebrate with us!

New Years Eve Hog Roast Party

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

Ormond Brewing Company, 301 Division Avenue, Ormond Beach

Come celebrate New Years Eve OBC style. Thats right were doing it again this year. Come join us to rock in the new year. Last year we had over 150 people celebrating like it was their job. The Red Pig will be doing a whole hog roast and for only $15 you get a full meal with some delicious sides. DJ Tim Baker will once again keep you all entertained with his amazing mixing skills. For the midnight toast we will be tapping a Firkin Keg with some very delicious liquid inside.

