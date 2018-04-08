Pedestrian hit, killed along Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando

Last Updated: Sunday, April 08, 2018
A 37-year-old male pedestrian was hit and killed early Sunday morning on Orange Blossom Trail and Jordan Avenue in Orlando.
Troopers said the pedestrian was hit around 2 a.m. while crossing Orange Blossom Trail, not within a crosswalk.
The pedestrian traveled into the path of a Jeep Cherokee, driven by Lee Caslin, 31.
The pedestrian was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.
