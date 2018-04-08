Pedestrian hit, killed along Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando

By Spectrum News Staff,
Last Updated: Sunday, April 08, 2018
ORLANDO -- 

A 37-year-old male pedestrian was hit and killed early Sunday morning on Orange Blossom Trail and Jordan Avenue in Orlando.

Troopers said the pedestrian was hit around 2 a.m. while crossing Orange Blossom Trail, not within a crosswalk.

The pedestrian traveled into the path of a Jeep Cherokee, driven by Lee Caslin, 31. 

The pedestrian was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. 

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation. 
