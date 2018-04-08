Did you know April is Autism Awareness month? More than three million Americans live with a form of autism. This month, advocates are promoting awareness and education.

April is Autism Awareness Month

Advocates to promote inclusion, awareness, education

More than 3 million Americans live with autism

Autism Awareness month was launched by the Autism Society of America to help promote inclusion, understanding, and awareness for those diagnosed and living with an autism spectrum disorder--or ASD.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ASD is almost 5 times more common among boys.

It can be found among all ethnicities and socioeconomic groups. While there is no definitive medical test to diagnose autism--there is also no cure.

Early intervention, diagnosis, and treatment can help improve a child's development.

Actor Ed Asner has opened up about his son's autism.

"The child has been blessed. These are special people. They are very special. And we must take the time to appreciate them, to cultivate them and enjoy them," Asner said.

Social, emotional, and communication skills are the most common issues associated with ASD.

While learning may be different for children with ASD, there is help for them and resources out there for parents

The 2018 Tamp Bay Autism Speaks Walk is Saturday, April 28.