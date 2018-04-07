At least 14 people killed in crash involving Canadian junior hockey team

A crash between a tractor-trailer and a bus carrying a junior league hockey team left at least 14 people dead Friday in western Canada, police said.

Junior hockey team involved in deadly crash in Canada

At least 14 people killed, police say

Semi-truck ran into Humboldt Broncos team bus

The collision occurred Friday night in Saskatchewan, Canada when a semi-truck ran into the Humboldt Broncos team bus.

Twenty eight people, including the driver, were on board the bus, according to officials. The team, made up of players younger than 21, were on their way to a game at the time of the crash.

"We can confirm there are fatalities among the passengers on the bus. There are also a number of serious injuries. We cannot confirm numbers at this time," Royal Canadian Mounted Police Inspector Ted Munro.

None of the victims have been identified at this time. Officials said more than 100 people are gathered in a church in the town where the bus was heading to hear about the condition of their loved ones.

The team was scheduled to play the Nipawin Hawks on Friday.

Broncos President Kevin Garinger sent out a statement saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy. Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences to the victims of the crash.

"I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond," Trudeau wrote.

Tampa Bay Lightning also tweeted their condolences to the junior hockey team.