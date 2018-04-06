President Trump proposes $100 billion in tariffs on China

Last Updated: Friday, April 06, 2018, 7:42 AM EDT
As a trade dispute between the United States and China escalates, President Donald Trump is considering even more tariffs against Beijing.
- President Trump proposes another $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods
- Escalating trade war between to largest economies
- China vows to fight US on trade "at any costs"
Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.
The move comes a day after China issued a $50 billion list of U.S. goods including soybeans and small aircraft for possible tariff hikes in an escalating and potentially damaging dispute.
The White House says Trump has instructed the Office of the United States Trade Representative to consider whether $100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate under section 301 and, if so, to identify which products they should apply to.
He's also instructed his secretary of agriculture "to implement a plan to protect our farmers and agricultural interests."
Trump argues China's trade practices have led to the closure of American factories and the loss of millions of American jobs.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
