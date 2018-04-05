WATCH: Huge crane topples at new St. Pete police headquarters construction site

A large crane collapse at the construction site of the new St. Petersburg Police Department headquarters.

Huge crane topples at new St. Pete police headquarters construction site

No injuries, did not hit building

Workers scrambled out of the way

The crane fell just after 8 a.m. at the site, which is located at 1301 First Avenue North, acorss the street from the current police headquarters.

There were no injuries as the huge crane fell, although some workers had to scramble to get out of the way as it fell to the ground.

Also, the crane did not hit any parts of the new buildings under construction.

The incident is under investigation.