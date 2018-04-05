WATCH: Huge crane topples at new St. Pete police headquarters construction site

Last Updated: Thursday, April 05, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
A large crane collapse at the construction site of the new St. Petersburg Police Department headquarters.
The crane fell just after 8 a.m. at the site, which is located at 1301 First Avenue North, acorss the street from the current police headquarters.
There were no injuries as the huge crane fell, although some workers had to scramble to get out of the way as it fell to the ground.
Also, the crane did not hit any parts of the new buildings under construction.
The incident is under investigation.
