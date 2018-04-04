Miami man charged with stealing ashes of former Lakeland officer

A Miami man has been arrested in connection with the stealing of an urn containing the ashes of a retired Lakeland police officer.

The suspect's name hasn't been released but he faces charges that include burglary of a dwelling, grand theft, consipiracy to commit burglary and destroying of a monument or gravestone.

The urn was stolen from the home of Michelle Newsome, the widow of former Officer Buddy Newsome, on March 29.

The urn was recovered.

Sheriff Grady Judd said the suspect is also being investigated for other burglaries in nine Florida counties.

Judd planned to release more information at an afternoon news conference.