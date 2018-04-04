Lakeland 3-year-old girl recovering after dog attack

A three-year-old Lakeland girl is recovering after she was attacked by two dogs on Easter Sunday.

Londyn Williams, 3, attacked by neighbor's dogs

Dogs' owner says dogs could only get out if gate unlatched

Dogs being tested for rabies

Londyn Williams was playing with friends on her neighborhood street when two of her neighbor's dogs got out of the neighbor's fenced yard and attacked her, according to deputies.

Londyn's mother, Jovan, said it looked like the two dogs were playing tug-o-war with her daughter.

“I don’t know how many staples [Londyn]’s got in her head,” said Jovan. “She got a lot of staples. I don’t know exactly how many. He leg is stitched up. He elbow is stitched up, oh, and her butt.”

The dogs' owner said she had only let them out in the yard briefly before she heard screaming. However, she claims the only way her dogs could have gotten outside the fence was if someone unlatched the gate.

Polk County authorities had both dogs euthanized and tested for rabies. The county cited the owner, but the Sheriff's Office said criminal charges are unlikely.

"The statutes about dangerous dogs and dog bites are all civil," said Sheriff's Office spokesperson Scott Wilder. "Because in order for a crime in Florida to happen, you have to have some kind of intent."