Gulfport man charged with kidnapping, child endangerment in Philadelphia

A Gulfport man was arrested last week in Philadelphia for allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old girl to engage in sexual activities, authorities said.

Gulfport man charged with kidnapping of 12-year-old girl

Liam Heim traveled to Philly to engage in sexual activities with minor

Liam Heim, 21, is facing a slew of charges including kidnapping, child endangerment, and transporting a minor for sex.

Authorities said the 12-year-old girl had been reported missing by her parents on Thursday, March 29. She was last seen at Collingswood Middle School and was observed by the Collingswood Patco Speedline station traveling with Heim around 2 p.m.

Law enforcement located the missing girl and Heim in a hotel located on Bartram Avenue in Philadelphia on March 30.

Heim was arrested without incident and is being held on pending Federal Charges at the Federal Detention Center. He has a detention hearing set for Thursday.

The Philadelphia Anit-Human Trafficking Task Force is assisting in the investigation.