CHEFS KITCHEN: Drago's Cuban Sandwich

If you're in Manatee County and find yourself in the mood for a Cuban sandwich, fear not.

You don't have to drive to Ybor City to satisfy that craving.

Head to Drago's at 904 Manatee Avenue in Bradenton and try Chef Fernando Drago's special Cuban.

"We bake it, we don’t press it," Drago said of the sandwich. "I’m looking for a nice crispy-brownish around the sides.

"We render the pork juices and the seasonings and add onions and garlic, a little bit of white wine. And that’s the Drago’s Cuban."

Ingredients:

Slow-roasted mojo pork

Ham

Swiss cheese

Dill pickle

Fresh hoagie roll

Instructions:

Slice bread

Lay down two slices of thinly-sliced ham, top with 4 to 5 ounces of roasted mojo pork

Fold in both sides and roll from bottom up

Add a slice of pickle, top with three slices of Swiss cheese

Bake on 500 for just a couple minutes until cheese is melted and bread is crispy

Swipe with melted butter, slice sandwich and serve