Last Updated: Wednesday, April 04, 2018
If you're in Manatee County and find yourself in the mood for a Cuban sandwich, fear not.
You don't have to drive to Ybor City to satisfy that craving.
Head to Drago's at 904 Manatee Avenue in Bradenton and try Chef Fernando Drago's special Cuban.
"We bake it, we don’t press it," Drago said of the sandwich. "I’m looking for a nice crispy-brownish around the sides.
"We render the pork juices and the seasonings and add onions and garlic, a little bit of white wine. And that’s the Drago’s Cuban."
Ingredients:
Slow-roasted mojo pork
Ham
Swiss cheese
Dill pickle
Fresh hoagie roll
Instructions:
Slice bread
Lay down two slices of thinly-sliced ham, top with 4 to 5 ounces of roasted mojo pork
Fold in both sides and roll from bottom up
Add a slice of pickle, top with three slices of Swiss cheese
Bake on 500 for just a couple minutes until cheese is melted and bread is crispy
Swipe with melted butter, slice sandwich and serve
Latest News: Chef's Kitchen
- CHEFS KITCHEN: Drago's Cuban Sandwich
- Chef's Kitchen: Slate Restaurant's corvina with celery-root mash
- CHEF'S KITCHEN: Sweet Potato Souffle at Fred’s Market Restaurant
- Chef's Kitchen: A Cuban dish with some Asian flare
- CHEF'S KITCHEN: Vegan sausage soul food
- Chef's Kitchen: Metro Diner's Breakfast Pie, Fried Chicken and Waffles
- CHEFS KITCHEN: Safety Harbor Resort and Spa Fountain Grille Salmon Athena
- Chef's Kitchen: Tamale Co.'s Chicken Mole Tamales
- Chef's Kitchen: Panna Cotta at Farm Table Cucina