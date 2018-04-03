Stella Artois issues voluntary recall on select bottles

Stella Artois is announcing a voluntary recall on a select number of Stella Artois bottles that may contain glass particles.

Recall involves "Best of Belgium" multi-paks

To find out if your purchase falls under recall, click here



In a press release, Anheuser-Busch said the recall pertains to 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, "Best of Belgium" multi-packs in the U.S. and Canada, and Stella Artois Légère 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S.

"The safety of our consumers is our top priority. While the number of potentially-affected glass bottles is very small, we are recalling these Stella Artois packages as a precautionary measure," Christina Choi, Global Brand VP, Stella Artois said.

"Our team of technical experts has been working with our third-party glass bottle supplier to ensure this packaging flaw has been addressed.

The recall is limited to bottles made at a third-party production facility that produces a fraction of Stella Artois bottles. The recall impacts less than 1 percent of Stella Artois glass bottles sold in North America.

Anheuser-Busch said it will reimburse anyone who purchased the products covered within the recall. To find out if products you bought fall under the recall, visit https://stellaartois.expertinquiry.com or call 1-855-215-5824.