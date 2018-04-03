Disney bus driver, 35, among those arrested in underage sex sting

A Disney World bus driver accused of trying to have sex with underage girls was one of several people arrested in a recent Polk County sting.

Disney bus driver, 35, arrested in under age sex sting

Kevin Van Ormon married with 2 children and another on the way

Charged with enticing underage children online

Officials said 35-year-old Kevin Van Ormon is married with two children and a third on the way.

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said the agency was conducting an undercover operation to identify people sexually exploiting children when Van Ormon was arrested.

Detectives said Ormon reached out to two undercover deputies online - one pretending to be a 15-year-old girl and the other posing as a 14-year-old girl.

While chatting online, Van Ormon said he could cuddle with them, watch TV and have sex with them, according to authorities.

Here’s one of the online exchanges:

Deputy: ‘I really haven’t had a kiss yet’

Van Ormon: ‘Well maybe I can teach you’

‘What else would you like to learn?’

‘Would I be the first person to ever touch you besides your Mom?’

Deputy: ‘Yes I never had a boyfriend’

Van Ormon: ‘I’ll be very gentle with you and loving’

Polk County detectives arrested Van Ormon when he showed up at what he thought was the home of one of the teen girls.

Van Ormon was arrested and charged with enticing underage children online.

A Disney spokesperson said Van Ormon has been placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the charges against him.

Sting nets 16 arrests

According to Sheriff Grady Judd, Operation Cyber Guardian resulted in 16 men being arrested during the investigation focusing on those who travel to have sex with children.

Beginning on Sunday, March 25, through Saturday, March 31, 2018, Polk County Sheriff's detectives, along with detectives and investigators from other law enforcement agencies, conducted a week-long undercover joint investigation targeting online child predators.

Sixteen men were arrested. Two additional men men were recently arrested, or had charges added, related to child pornography.

The 16 suspects face a total of 62 charges (56 felonies and 6 misdemeanors) which include: Attempted Lewd Battery, Use of Computer to Seduce a Child, Transmission of Harmful Material to Minor, Traveling to Meet a Minor, Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Commit a Felony, Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia, Uninformed HIV infected sexual intercourse, Misrepresentation of Age Online, Resisting Arrest, and violation of probation.