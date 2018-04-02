Gov. Scott's Tampa bill signings to aid military families

Gov. Rick Scott was in Tampa Monday to sign legislation to benefit military members, veterans and their families.

Scott visited the USAA headquarters in Tampa to highlight funding for current military and veterans in the new budget.

According to the governor's office, $180 million in funding in the budget will go toward the state military members and veterans.

Scott signed the $89 billion budget on March 16.

The governor signed House Bill 29 into law. HB 29, known as the "Don Hahnfeldt Veteran and Family Opportunity Act," expands legislation signed into law by Governor Scott in 2014 by reducing professional licensing fees and requirements for certain military members, veterans, and their spouses.

The bill also designates March 25 every year as "Medal of Honor Day" to honor individuals recognized with valor during the course of duty.

The governor also signed HB 75, which will allow state colleges and universities to waive fees for active members of the military.

The "Don Hahnfeldt Veteran and Family Opportunity Act" was named after State Representative Don Hahnfeldt, a veteran and a member of the Florida House of Representatives who died in 2017.