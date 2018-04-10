Sarasota officers, suspects hurt in altercation, shooting

Two Sarasota police officers were injured early Tuesday in some sort of altercation with two men.

Sarasota officers, suspects hurt in overnight altercation, shooting

Shooting happened at Janie's Garden Apartments complex at 2350 Central Ave

Officers, suspects appear to have non-life threatening injuries

According to police, the officers suffered non-life threatening injuries after an altercation and shooting at the Janie's Garden Apartments complex at 2350 Central Avenue.

While on patrol in the area just after 1 a.m., the officers and two men became involved in some type of altercation, according to police.

The altercation escalated and shots were fired.

Officials have not released details of the altercation.

The officers were treated at a local hospital.

Police said the suspects were shot but managed to drive themselves to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown but their injuries were not life threatening.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing.