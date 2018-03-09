Plenty of changes as Lowry Park Zoo transforms to Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park

The same popular destination in Tampa has unveiled a new name:

Lowry Park Zoo is now Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park.

One of the most popular zoos in the Southeastern U.S., the facility gets more than a million visitors annually. Zoo Tampa boasts more than 1,000 animals spread over 65 acres in its north Tampa location.

The name change is part of an upgrade for the 60-year-old zoo. That also includes a new logo and even a new park ride.

Roaring Springs will replace the park's previous flume water ride.

The new ride will feature a 3-story splashdown surrounded by wildlife.

Zoo Tampa officials also said the facility will expandits capacity to rescue and rehabilitate threatened animals throughout the state.

The zoo's new ride is the first of multiple new offerings. Here's a closer look:

– the Florida Boardwalk will be transformed to expand its capacity to provide vital care to Florida wildlife like black bears, Key deer and Florida Waters – construction is underway on an upgraded life support system at the David A. Straz Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center allowing the Zoo to treat even the most severe cases. The center offers guests views of real-time rehabilitation of injured manatees. A future reimagined manatee recovery habitat will allow guests more ways to be nose-to-nose with the gentle sea cows before they are released back into the wild. The area will also feature interactions with playful otters and stingrays.

"We are in a time of new beginnings," said ZooTampa at Lowry Park’s CEO, Joe Couceiro. "From new inspirational encounters and a refreshed look, to a reinforced dedication to education, to Florida wildlife rehabilitation and release programs - every component of the Zoo will be touched by this exciting transformation. We are committed to providing our great city with an iconic zoo with a bold vision to motivate guests in taking action to protect and preserve wildlife."