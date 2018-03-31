Video: Alligator goes for a swim in Sarasota County pool

Last Updated: Saturday, March 31, 2018, 8:51 PM EDT
An 11-foot alligator took a dip in a Sarasota County swimming pool.
A homeowner found the gator in the water and called authorities.
Deputies responded to a residence in Calusa Lakes area of Osprey. A trapper was called in to remove the gator from the pool.
A video of the encounter was posted to social media.
The animal reportedly broke through the patio screen.
So, remember that #gator call we went on earlier? Here’s some video as the trapper pulled him from the swimming pool. Did we mention he measured 11 feet long?! #TweetFromTheBeat #NeverADullMoment #OnlyInFlorida pic.twitter.com/s3DtK3xzPR— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 31, 2018
