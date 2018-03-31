Video: Alligator goes for a swim in Sarasota County pool

SARASOTA COUNTY -- 

An 11-foot alligator took a dip in a Sarasota County swimming pool.

A homeowner found the gator in the water and called authorities.

Deputies responded to a residence in Calusa Lakes area of Osprey. A trapper was called in to remove the gator from the pool.

A video of the encounter was posted to social media. 

The animal reportedly broke through the patio screen. 
