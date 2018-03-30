Polk County investigators working to recover the ashes of a dead police officer are asking for help from the public.

Polk authorities need help in search for stolen ashes of officer

An urn containing the ashes of former Lakeland police officer Curtis Newsome was stolen from his widow's south Lakeland home on Wednesday, March 29.

Michele Newsome immediately reported the burglary to the sheriff's Office. She also appeared at a news conference with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

"Some items can be replaced," Newsome said. "But this cannot be replaced and...so I want this back."

Curtis Newsome spent 28 years as a Lakeland officer before retiring. He died of cancer in 2015.

Investigators released pictures of a white Dodge van with a man beside it.





The Sheriff's Office released these pictures of a white Dodge van and a man they believe responsible for the burglaries. anyone with information is asked to contact authorities. (PCSO image)

Officials said the man is responsible for three burglaries in the Bartow and South Lakeland areas. Judd said the urn was likely taken during a burglary with the thought is was of value and not that it contained ashes.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (863) 298-6200 or contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS).