Last Updated: Friday, March 30, 2018, 10:46 AM EDT
Polk County investigators working to recover the ashes of a dead police officer are asking for help from the public.
- Polk authorities need help in search for stolen ashes of officer
- Ashes of officer Curtis Newsome stolen from his widow's home. He died in 2015
- Anyone with information should call sheriff's office or Heartland Crime Stoppers
An urn containing the ashes of former Lakeland police officer Curtis Newsome was stolen from his widow's south Lakeland home on Wednesday, March 29.
Michele Newsome immediately reported the burglary to the sheriff's Office. She also appeared at a news conference with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
"Some items can be replaced," Newsome said. "But this cannot be replaced and...so I want this back."
Curtis Newsome spent 28 years as a Lakeland officer before retiring. He died of cancer in 2015.
Investigators released pictures of a white Dodge van with a man beside it.
The Sheriff's Office released these pictures of a white Dodge van and a man they believe responsible for the burglaries. anyone with information is asked to contact authorities. (PCSO image)
Officials said the man is responsible for three burglaries in the Bartow and South Lakeland areas. Judd said the urn was likely taken during a burglary with the thought is was of value and not that it contained ashes.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (863) 298-6200 or contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS).
Latest News: Polk County
- ATF: Leader of Central Florida stolen-gun ring arrested
- Osceola County to get free health care clinic starting next month
- Polk authorities need help in search for stolen ashes of officer
- Faith Extreme provides mentoring for Polk County youth
- 18-year-old, teen charged with vehicle burglary at Spring Lake Square
- Sheriff Judd: Miami man kidnapped, sexually battered young girl
- Officer escapes injury after being dragged by suspect vehicle
- Polk Sheriff Judd: County's homicide team 'best in the nation'
- Polk deputies: Boy, 13, said he wanted to be next school shooter