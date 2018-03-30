Noor Salman trial: Leaders take to social media after verdict

By Spectrum News Staff,
Last Updated: Friday, March 30, 2018, 5:39 PM EDT

We've compiled social media posts after the not guilty verdict in the Noor Salman trial on Friday.

After more than two weeks of listening to expert testimony, the jury found the Pulse gunman's wife not guilty of all charges — obstruction of justice and aiding her husband Omar Mateen of the nightclub attack.

If she had been found guilty, Salman could have faced 20 years for obstruction of justice and life in prison aiding and abetting and providing material support to a terrorist organization.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
