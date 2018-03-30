Noor Salman trial: Leaders take to social media after verdict

We've compiled social media posts after the not guilty verdict in the Noor Salman trial on Friday.

After more than two weeks of listening to expert testimony, the jury found the Pulse gunman's wife not guilty of all charges — obstruction of justice and aiding her husband Omar Mateen of the nightclub attack.



If she had been found guilty, Salman could have faced 20 years for obstruction of justice and life in prison aiding and abetting and providing material support to a terrorist organization.

BREAKING: ACQUITTED! Jury finds Noor Salman NOT GUILTY on al charges. Widow of Pulse gunman cleared of supporting husband’s attack that killed 49 June 12, 2016 pic.twitter.com/Xl4DC4hkpt — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) March 30, 2018

In response to several inquiries,here is a statement from @ChiefJohnMina on the verdict in the Noor Salman trial: pic.twitter.com/KdwjpEhqdW — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 30, 2018

#BREAKING Barbara Poma, #PulseOrlando owner and founder of @OnePulseorg, issued this statement about the Noor Salman trial verdict: pic.twitter.com/WW35mI1MMv — News 13 (@MyNews13) March 30, 2018

If you are feeling overwhelmed on this emotionally-charged day, please dial 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211. We are committed to the emotional healing of our community and we are here for you. #NoorSalman #OrlandoUnited — Heart of Florida United Way (@hfuw) March 30, 2018

View Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs' statement on the verdict of the Noor Salman trial. #OrlandoUnited pic.twitter.com/UhK0krKOsn — Mayor Teresa Jacobs (@Mayor_Jacobs) March 30, 2018

Hopefully the conclusion of the trial related to the Pulse tragedy can help our community continue the healing process. We remain committed to ensure those impacted by this tragedy receive the support they need through the Orlando United Assistance Center by calling 407-500-HOPE. — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) March 30, 2018

Sheriff Demings has issued a response to the Noor Salman trial and verdict: pic.twitter.com/7QFrbpD8uZ — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 30, 2018

Orlando is strong and we will get through this!!



Stand together, hug one another, we remain #OrlandoStrong #OrlandoStrong #Pulse



The Center is here when you need us 407-228-8272 pic.twitter.com/A3BKUgFIHQ — Terry DeCarlo (@Terry_DeCarlo) March 30, 2018

After the verdict in the Noor Salman case, we know that there may be many people in our community who may need additional support and the services of The Center. If you need to schedule counseling, please call us at 407-228-8272. — GLBT Center Orlando (@GLBTOrlando) March 30, 2018

Today’s verdict and reaction is a somber reminder of the profound impact the @pulseorlando tragedy still has on our community. We can’t change what happened 6/12/16, but we can be there for one another as we continue to rebuild together. 1/2 🏳️‍🌈 #OrlandoUnited #ForThe49 — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) March 30, 2018

Noor Salman does not define justice for the 49. We do. In our fight to protect other communities from feeling our pain. In our commitment to creating a better, safer world for our children. In our refusal to accept the corrupt status quo.



Stay strong, Orlando. We are justice. — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) March 30, 2018

“I am in disbelief.”- Omar Delgado, #PulseNighClubShooting Victim speaks out following not guilty verdict of shooters wife, Salman @MyNews13 — Bailey Myers (@BaileyMyers_) March 30, 2018