Mother of Pulse victim: verdict in Salman trial 'regrettable'

The mother of one of the Pulse shooting victims called the verdict in the trial of the shooter's widow 'regrettable,' but also said she understood why the Orlando jury handed it down.

Christine Leinonen lost her son, Christopher, at Pulse

Leinonen has since turned her grief into fuel for gun control activism

"I was definitely disappointed," Leinonen said. "It's regrettable that [Salman] was found not guilty. It's regrettable for my son and justice, and it's regrettable for society."

"But it's understandable," she continued. "I think based on the evidence I saw and heard and read about, it's understandable why they came to that conclusion."

Christine Leinonen lost her only son, Christopher Andrew Leinonen, during the mass shooting.

“It's raw, it's raw every single day,” said Leinonen.

The single mom dedicated her life to him. She never married and gave up her home to move into a mobile home debt free so she could pay for his college.

"I wanted everything for Christopher,” said Leinonen.

Christine Leinonen and her son, Christopher Andrew Leinonen, in an undated photo provided by Christine.

She sacrificed it all only for her son to be murdered. It’s a pain she said will never go away.

"I'm a mom who's going to go to my grave grieving for my son who had so much going for him, and it was tragically and horrifically wiped off of this Earth,” said Leinonen.

It's the reason she holds onto all of his things. Mementos of Christopher's life cover her living room walls.

"I have his furniture, his electronics. I have all his clothes," Leinonen explained. "For the past year and a half this has been my life. Maybe I’ll just die like this."

It's a pain that she said she wouldn’t wish on anyone. To help heal that pain, she has spent her time being a gun control activist.

She also helps with "The Dru Project," an organization that hands out scholarships to aspiring college students, as well as grants to assist high schools in Central Florida with creating gay-straight alliances. Christopher's friends created 'The Dru Project' in his honor.

"I went from not ever even imagining being a public speaker at my own son's wedding, which I would've done, to being my son's voice in a local and national way,” Leinonen said.