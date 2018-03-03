Rubio: Get guns away from those who pose threat

Sen. Marco Rubio spelled out his plan released this week for curbing gun violence during a stop in Tampa on Saturday.

Speaking with Spectrum News, Rubio said his plan has several components, including strengthening background checks when buying a weapon and getting better safety plans in schools.

But the plan's main goal, Rubio said, is to get guns out of the hands of people who pose a threat.

“The best way to be secure is to keep it from ever happening," Rubio said Saturday at The Skills Center on East Slight Avenue.

"The best way to prevent what happened in Parkland was not to have an armed camp there, although you do want a secure school. The real solution was for someone to identify this guy, take away his guns and potentially put him in a psychiatric facility so he can’t hurt himself and he can’t hurt anybody else," Rubio said.

Rubio said he supports the Second Amendment and stressed that this plan won't take away people's right to have a gun.

“The Second Amendment is like any other Constitutional right — it’s not unlimited; you can’t libel or slander people under the First Amendment, and I don’t know of anyone who disagrees that dangerous and violent people should not have access to their guns," he said. "We shouldn’t punish law-abiding citizens and their right to protect themselves.”

He said the issue now is making sure the plans get voted on.

“Often times, the way these ideas die is everybody out there basically says, 'Well, we like these ideas, we agree on all these things, but we’re not going to do any of it until we do the other stuff, the stuff we don’t agree on,' " Rubio said. "We’ll hold it hostage because they’re afraid that once you pass that stuff, you’ll never do the other stuff. That happens on issue after issue. It can’t happen on this,” he said.

He's been in touch with several of the families of the victims in the shooting in Parkland and hopes that with their help, they can put pressure on Congress to ensure a vote happens.

“Just before I walked in here, I was texting with two of the parents who lost their children in Parkland. They’re in Tallahassee pushing for them. I told them, 'As soon as you’re done with your work in Florida, we need you to help us nationally,' ” Rubio said.

Rubio also plans to present a new bill with a group of bipartisan senators this week that would prosecute people who don't pass background checks and still try to purchase a weapon.