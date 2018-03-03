RECALL: High chairs recalled after easily tipping over

Graco, a baby product company, has recalled one of its high chairs after the company received reports of the chairs tipping over while children were sitting in them.

High chairs recalled after easily tipping over

Table2Table 6-in-1 high chair sold at Walmart

Company advises owners to stop using chair

The company said the issue is with a rear leg that can turn out of position and cause the chair to tip over.

Five children have fallen over while sitting in the chair, the company said.

The Table2Table 6-in-1 high chair with the model number 1969721 was sold exclusively at Walmart between October of 2016 and December of 2017.

About 36,000 were sold in the United States with about 3,200 more sold in Canada.

Graco is advising owners to stop using the chair immediately.

Customers who contact the company will receive a free repair kit with installation instructions.

The children who were hurt in the chair suffered minor bumps and bruises, according to Graco.