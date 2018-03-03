Lawmakers to discuss gun control this weekend; rework school safety plan

Florida lawmakers are meeting in Tallahassee this weekend to discuss gun control--and the conversation is expected to be heated.

Lawmakers to discuss gun control this weekend

Hope to rework school safety plan

The goal is to rework the school safety plan to try and forge a compromise to win bipartisan support.

Right now, members of both parties have issues with the bill in its current form.

As it's written, the plan would impose a three day waiting period and raise the minimum age for firearm purchases, spend money to increase school security, and create a school marshal plan to allow teachers to carry guns in the classroom.

Some Republicans say the bill goes too far. Others are angry the package doesn't include an assault weapons ban or a universal background check mandate.

Senate President Joe Negron said he's confident they can come up with a solution.

"We all share the same goal, which is enhancing security and making sure we don't have a shooter who is killing people and not being met with armed resistance. Our students have a right to be safe in schools," Negron said.

Lawmakers said a special session might be needed if they can't reach a compromise by the end of next week.

The session starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.