Mister Rogers Forever stamp dedicated today where it all began 50 years ago

The United States Postal Service plans to immortalize Mister Rogers on a Forever stamp today in Pittsburg at the PBS TV studio where it all began 50 years ago.

Mister Rogers Forever stamp dedicated today

Rogers known for TV series "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood"

The late Rogers was known as a beloved television neighbor to generations of children. His groundbreaking public television series "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," inspired and educated young viewers for warmth, sensitivity and honesty.

“To generations of viewers who grew up enjoying his show, Rogers remains a beloved figure,” USPS wrote on their website.

We’ve released our Mister Rogers stamp to honor the man who shaped generations with his kindness. #MisterRogersStamp — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) March 23, 2018

The Pittsburgh International Airport will also honor the 50-year-legacy of Rogers with activities for employees and travelers in the terminal today.

Airport employees will wear red cardigan sweaters and buttons, and travelers will be invited to share their memories of Rogers’ Neighborhood on a large chalkboard in the Airside Terminal Center Core.

Paul Siefken, president and CEO of the Fred Rogers Company, has recorded a special message for arriving and departing passengers on the airport train.

The Mister Rogers Forever stamp will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price.