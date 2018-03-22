Taco Bell releasing hot-sauced flavored chips

If you like the mild and fire sauce packets at Taco Bell, and you like tortilla chips, you're in for a double treat.

Chips will be on shelves in May

Link: Taco Bell news release on new chips



Starting in May, the fast food restaurant will roll out Taco Bell tortilla chips to grocery and convenience stores.

They'll be available in mild, classic and fire flavors.

Customers will see the restaurant's familiar sauce packet designs and saucy wisdoms on the chips' packaging.

The fire and mild flavors will be sold in 1 ounce, 3.5 ounce, 11 ounce and 30 ounce bags, while the Classic chips will be solid in 1 ounce, 3.5 ounce, 13 ounce and 30 ounce bags.

Final pricing will be set by grocery and retail outlets.