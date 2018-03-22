Recall: Smoke alarms that may not detect smoke

Smoke alarms from a prominent brand are being recalled across the U.S. over concerns they may not go off when they should.

2 models of Kidde smoke alarms recalled

Yellow cap in smoke alarm may cover sensor, blocking it

Go to special website to see if your model has yellow cap



The smoke alarms, made by Kidde, are dual-sensor (photoelectric and ionization) models PI2010 and PI9010, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said. More than 450,000 of these models were sold in the U.S. and another 40,000 in Canada.

Federal safety officials say that a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process could cover one of the two sensors on the smoke alarm, which would reduce its ability to detect smoke.

If you have either of these models of smoke alarms, Kidde urges you to go to this page on its website to help you determine whether you have a smoke alarm that's affected.

Officials from Tampa Fire confirmed its agency doesn't use these models for its free smoke detector installation program. Pasco County Fire said at this time, none of its inspectors have run across these alarms.

Consumers who have these compromised models of smoke alarms are urged to contact Kidde toll-free at 1-833-551-7739 business hours Monday through Friday or 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekends to order a replacement. You can also go to Kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.



A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process could be covering a sensor on the Kidde smoke alarms being recalled, blocking a sensor and reducing the alarm's effectiveness. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)