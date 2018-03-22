March for Our Lives: Thousands from Tampa, Orlando expected to rally Saturday

Last Updated: Friday, March 23, 2018, 4:33 PM EDT
Thousands from the Tampa and Orlando areas are expected to march for gun control Saturday as part of the nationwide March for Our Lives grass-roots movement.
March organizers say they are expecting possibly 1 million people to turn out for hundreds of rallies both in Washington, D.C. and across the country. Events are even planned overseas. In the nation's capital, students will walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. Singers Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato plan to attend.
At Plant High School, seniors Macie Lavender and Brooke Shapiro planned the March for Our Lives Tampa Bay, one of more than 800 student-led marches planned Saturday.
“It is frankly and simply to end gun violence,” Tampa Catholic High School student Madison Ramberac said.
The effort started shortly after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida, which left 17 people dead, which emboldened a group of Douglas students to become outspoken proponents of gun control legislation. They're also pushing for more voter registration efforts.
Students said they want lawmakers to come up with legislation that makes gun safety a priority.
“We all have the power to create change as an individual, but as a movement, we can create so much more,” Lavender said.
The March For Our Lives Tampa Bay rally will begin at 10 a.m. at Kiley Garden in downtown Tampa.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Tampa Bay-area March for Our Lives scheduled events
Details on St. Pete March
Details on Madeira Beach March
Central Florida March for Our Lives scheduled events
All events Saturday, March 24
Source: MarchForOurLives.com
Downtown Orlando
Lake Eola Park
512 E. Washington St.
Orlando, FL 32801
1 p.m.
Apopka
The Learning Experience
2295 E. Semoran Blvd.
Apopka, FL 32703
1:30 p.m.
Mount Dora
Gilbert Park - Pavilion #2
310 S. Tremain St.
Mount Dora, FL 32757
10 a.m.
Tavares
Wooton Park
100 E. Ruby St.
Tavares, FL 32778
Noon
New Smyrna Beach
Riverside Park
299 South Riverside Drive
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
10 a.m.
More details at www.indivisiblevolusia.org/march-for-our-lives
Lake Wales
The Marketplace
Lake Wales, FL 33853
6 p.m.
Because of increased numbers, we now plan to conduct our candlelight vigil in The Marketplace, a public square one-half block north of Polk State Lake Wales
The Villages
1000 Lake Sumter Landing
The Villages, FL 32162
Noon-2 p.m.
Lakeland
Munn Park
201 E. Main St.
Lakeland, FL 33801
2 p.m.
Daytona Beach
Intersection of W. International Speedway Boulevard and S. Clyde Morris Boulevard
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
10 a.m.
