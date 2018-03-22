March for Our Lives: Thousands from Tampa, Orlando expected to rally Saturday

Thousands from the Tampa and Orlando areas are expected to march for gun control Saturday as part of the nationwide March for Our Lives grass-roots movement.

March organizers say they are expecting possibly 1 million people to turn out for hundreds of rallies both in Washington, D.C. and across the country. Events are even planned overseas. In the nation's capital, students will walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. Singers Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato plan to attend.

At Plant High School, seniors Macie Lavender and Brooke Shapiro planned the March for Our Lives Tampa Bay, one of more than 800 student-led marches planned Saturday.

“It is frankly and simply to end gun violence,” Tampa Catholic High School student Madison Ramberac said.

The effort started shortly after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida, which left 17 people dead, which emboldened a group of Douglas students to become outspoken proponents of gun control legislation. They're also pushing for more voter registration efforts.



Students said they want lawmakers to come up with legislation that makes gun safety a priority.

“We all have the power to create change as an individual, but as a movement, we can create so much more,” Lavender said.

The March For Our Lives Tampa Bay rally will begin at 10 a.m. at Kiley Garden in downtown Tampa.

Tampa Bay-area March for Our Lives scheduled events

All events Saturday, March 24

Downtown Orlando

Lake Eola Park

512 E. Washington St.

Orlando, FL 32801

1 p.m.



Apopka

The Learning Experience

2295 E. Semoran Blvd.

Apopka, FL 32703

1:30 p.m.



Mount Dora

Gilbert Park - Pavilion #2

310 S. Tremain St.

Mount Dora, FL 32757

10 a.m.



Tavares

Wooton Park

100 E. Ruby St.

Tavares, FL 32778

Noon



New Smyrna Beach

Riverside Park

299 South Riverside Drive

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

10 a.m.

More details at www.indivisiblevolusia.org/march-for-our-lives



Lake Wales

The Marketplace

Lake Wales, FL 33853

6 p.m.

Because of increased numbers, we now plan to conduct our candlelight vigil in The Marketplace, a public square one-half block north of Polk State Lake Wales



The Villages

1000 Lake Sumter Landing

The Villages, FL 32162

Noon-2 p.m.



Lakeland

Munn Park

201 E. Main St.

Lakeland, FL 33801

2 p.m.



Daytona Beach

Intersection of W. International Speedway Boulevard and S. Clyde Morris Boulevard

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

10 a.m.