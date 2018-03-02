President Vladimir Putin says Russia has developed a range of new nuclear weapons that he claims can’t be intercepted by an enemy.

Russia's missile video shows rockets targeting Florida

Putin announced new missile that he says can't be intercepted

New weapons represent quantam leap in military technology

Other nuclear weapons from Russia

Speaking Thursday in a nationally televised address, Putin said the new weapons represent a quantum leap in military technology and will render NATO’s U.S.-led missile defense system useless.

During the address, Putin showed off his military arsenal with a video animation showing rockets targeting Florida.

The video shows a new intercontinental ballistic missile dropping on what looks like our state.

Russia has been working for years to develop a new intercontinental ballistic missile to replace the Soviet-designed Voyevoda, the world’s heaviest ICBM known as “Satan” in the West that carries 10 nuclear warheads.

Putin said the new missile, called Sarmat, weighs 200 metric tons and can fly over the North and South Poles and strike targets anywhere in the world. He also said it can also carry a bigger number of nuclear warheads, which are more powerful than the ones on Satan.

Putin said the new ICBM can't be intercepted by any missile defense system and that it includes a hypersonic missile that has no equivalent anywhere in the world.

The White House said Putin and the Russians have been trying to develop destabilizing weapons for more than a decade and most of their missile tests have failed.

Even so, President Trump is working to bolster the U.S. military and America's nuclear arsenal.

"President Trump understands the threats facing America and our allies in this century and is determined to protect our homeland and preserve peace through strength. U.S. defense capabilities will remain second to none and now because of the new defense budget of $700 billion our military will be far stronger than ever," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

However, democrats like Florida U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson are demanding the president start playing hard ball with Putin.

"Vladimir Putin is no friend of the United States. He's an old soviet-style KGB officer who is trying to use this video as an intimidation tactic. And until the Trump administration starts cracking down on Russia, Putin is going to keep getting away with this," Nelson tweeted.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.