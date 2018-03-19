An explosion in Southwest Austin has injured two men in their 20s, and police are investigating a backpack in the area, prompting shelter-in-place for neighborhood residents.

Austin police chief: 'Stay inside' after 2 men hospitalized in SW Austin explosion

Latest explosion was 4th since March 2

Two men injured in latest blast

Police were called to the 4800 block Dawn Song Drive at 8:42 p.m. Sunday.

In a press conference Sunday evening, Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said very little is known, but that residents within a one-mile radius of the incident must stay inside and are urged to call 911 or APD's tipline as soon as possible if they saw anything suspcious in the area.

The two male victims in their 20s were transported to the St. David's South Austin Medical Center with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

Regents School of Austin has made the decision to implement a delay for Monday morning.

Austin ISD has said they're working with the police to take appropriate measures and that buses will not be able to enter the neighborhood on Monday.

While too soon to know if this fourth explosion is connected, the multiple organizations on scene including the FBI, ATF and Austin law enforcement, have been investigating 3 other explosions associated with left packages.

The first explosion happened at 7 a.m. on March 2 killing 39-year-old Stephan House. The second and third explosions happened March 12. The second one killed 17-year-old Draylen Mason and injured his mother. Hours later, the third explosion injured a 75-year-old hispanic woman.