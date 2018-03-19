100,000 pay phones still remain in the US

For those who haven't seen one in a while, pay phones still exist in the United States, and people are still using them.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, there are 100,000 pay phones throughout the country. About a fifth of them are in New York.

There were around two million in 1999.

Pay phones remain somewhat of a steady business. The FCC says providers reported $286 million worth of revenue as recently as 2015.

However with rising audit costs and more low-income Americans turning to prepaid cell phones, the industry's future appears to be bleak.