Two U.S. Senators are proposing legislation to ban airlines from putting animals in danger by placing them in overhead bins.

Legislation to ban animals from being put in overhead bins on flights

Move comes after a puppy died on a United Airlines flight

The move comes after the death of a puppy on board a United Airlines flight earlier this week.

Passengers, particularly ones flying with dogs, say they're glad to hear that the incident is being taken seriously and there's a push to prevent animals from being put in danger.

Sarah Balades flew into Tampa International Airport with her puppy, Joey, this week and said she kept him in a pet carrier under her seat.

"It was fine. It was my first time flying with him alone and of course after hearing about the whole incident that happened recently I was a little bit nervous," she said.

The incident on a United Airlines flight happened Monday. A puppy apparently suffocated after a flight attendant put him in an overhead storage bin for a 3 and a half hour flight.

"What happened to this pet was disgraceful. I can't imagine how the pet's owner feels and we need to get to the bottom of it," Senator John Kennedy said.

Senator Kennedy and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto are proposing legislation that would prohibit storing any live animals in an overhead compartment and impose fines for violations.

"I know we have many important things to do, but this is important too," Kennedy said.

Balades said Joey is "precious cargo."

"I consider him like my child," she said.

Balades and other pet owners say they support anything that doesn't leave the humane treatment of animals behind in the terminal.

The bill, called the "Welfare of Our Furry Friends" Act or "Wooff," will be consider later this year when Congress votes to reauthorize the FAA.

United Airlines has since apologized for the incident and is taking steps to improve animal safety.

The airline said by next month it will be issuing brightly colored bag tags to passengers traveling with pets to help flight attendants easily identify the animals.