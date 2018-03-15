U.S. military aircraft crashes in western Iraq

Last Updated: Thursday, March 15, 2018, 8:58 PM EDT
TAMPA -- 

A U.S. military aircraft with U.S. service members aboard has crashed in western Iraq, according to officials at United States Central Command.

According to a news release, rescue teams have been dispatched to the crash site. No cause for the crash has yet been reported.

No further information is available. 

 

 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
