A U.S. military aircraft with U.S. service members aboard has crashed in western Iraq, according to officials at United States Central Command.
According to a news release, rescue teams have been dispatched to the crash site. No cause for the crash has yet been reported.
No further information is available.
U.S. military aircraft crashes in western Iraq. Further details will be released when available.https://t.co/zJTJeq5FyI— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 15, 2018
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest News: National
- U.S. military aircraft crashes in western Iraq
- Appeals court lifts halt to Louisiana pipeline construction
- 2015 memo says lawmaker accused of inappropriate behavior
- Charges: Man shot dead after trying to record crash dispute
- Denver Post plans to cut a third of its newsroom employees
- School to issue 200 detentions because of student walkouts
- Congress demands Pentagon, DOJ investigate child sex assault
- The Latest: Search delayed for man missing in plant fire
- Grand jury indicts 4 in death of university frat pledge