A U.S. military aircraft with U.S. service members aboard has crashed in western Iraq, according to officials at United States Central Command.

According to a news release, rescue teams have been dispatched to the crash site. No cause for the crash has yet been reported.

No further information is available.

U.S. military aircraft crashes in western Iraq. Further details will be released when available.https://t.co/zJTJeq5FyI — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 15, 2018

