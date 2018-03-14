U.S. House expected to vote on school safety bill

Exactly one month since the Parkland shooting, on Wednesday the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on the STOP School Violence Act of 2018.

STOP School Violence Act of 2018 said to have bi-partisan support

Bill to provide funding for crisis training, metal detectors

Bill will not raise the age from 18 to 21

It is said to have bi-partisan support, but one thing the bill does not cover is any gun-related provisions.

Here in Florida, Gov. Rick Scott already signed a controversial bill that, among other things, would raise the age to purchase a rifle from 18 to 21 and would allow some teachers to be armed.

However, the STOP School Violence Act of 2018 does not go that far. Instead, it attempts to prevent school violence by providing funding for things like creating an anonymous reporting system, mental health crisis training, and deterrents, like metal detectors.

Many Democrats have criticized it for not doing enough; however, it is expected to receive bi-partisan support.

Some Republicans have praised what it is able to do.

"The STOP School Violence Act directly addresses flaws in the system that failed to prevent violence in schools. It's a historic involvement of a billion dollars in school safety infrastructure, training for the entire school ecosystem, formation of crisis intervention teams with mental health professionals, better coordination between schools and law enforcement," said Orrin Hatch, R-Utah.