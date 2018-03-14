Thousands of Amazon portable power banks recalled

More than 250,000 AmazonBasics portable power banks are being recalled, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a release.

Battery on power bank can overheat, ignite

Amazon has received 53 reports of power banks overheating

Link: Consumer Products Safety Commission news release



The battery on the power bank can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards, according to the release.

AmazonBasics portable lithium-ion battery chargers affected are:

16,100 mAh

10,000 mAh

5,600 mAh

2,000 mAh with micro USB cable

3,000 mAh

3,000 mAh with USB micro cable

The rubberized or metallic units are black and rectangular, measuring about 3 inches long by 1.4 inch high by 0.9 inch wide.

The power banks were sold with or without a USB charger cable and a carrying pouch. The AmazonBasics logo is printed on the front of the unit. Product ID number B00LRK8EVO, B00LRK8HJ8, B00LRK8I7O, B00LRK8IV0, B00LRK8JDC or B00ZQ4JQAA is printed on the back of the unit.

Amazon has received 53 reports of the power banks overheating, including one report of chemical burns and four reports of property damage from fire and smoke.

The power banks, manufactured by Guoguang Electric Company Limited of China, were sold from December 2014 through December 2017 at Amazon.com, Amazon Bookstores and Amazon pop-up stores.

Users of the power banks should unplug and stop using the item and contact Amazon for instructions on how to return the product and receive a refund.

Consumers should contact Amazon at 855-215-5134 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday or online at amazonpowerbank.expertinquiry.com.

According to the CPSC release, all known buyers are being contacted directly.