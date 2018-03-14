School walkout: Students want to show gun violence not acceptable

For students across Florida on Wednesday, a walkout will be a way to show that gun violence is just not OK in their schools and it is to honor those who died in the Parkland shooting.

Walkout will last 17 minutes for each person who died in shooting

Students say walkout is not political statement; want to feel safe at school

Starting at 10 a.m., students here at Crews Lake Middle School as well as nearly 3,000 schools across the country will be taking part in a walkout.

It is the biggest student activism demonstration since 17 people were killed by alleged gunman Nikolas Cruz at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.

Organizers say these nationwide walkouts are to both raise awareness about gun violence in schools and honor the victims of the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Each of the walkouts are set to be 17 minutes long, a minute in honor of each victim.

The protests are not sitting well with everyone though. While some school administrators are happy to see their students taking a stand, others have threatened to disciple students taking part.

Some students Spectrum Bay News 9 caught up with in the Pasco County School District say these walkouts are not about taking a political stand, but feeling safe at school.

"This is about my life, my peers' lives and my teachers' lives. We deserve to be able to educate ourselves and learn and come here daily and not have to worry for even a second that a shooter could come on campus and kill some of us," said 10th grader Bella Adams.

At Crews Lake Middle School, administrators are supporting the walkout, but say it is a voluntary event and anyone who does not want to participate is welcome to stay in class.

Students are asked to wear orange on Wednesday to show solidarity.