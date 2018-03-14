Judge enters not guilty on Nikolas Cruz's behalf in Parkland school shootings

A judge has entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shootings in Parkland on Wednesday afternoon.

Nikolas Cruz did not speak during Wednesday's court appearance

Judge entered not guilty plea on his behalf

17 people killed in Feb. 14 shootings at Parkland high school



Nikolas Cruz, 19, was in court for a formal arraignment on a 34-count indictment, including 17 first-degree murder charges.

Wearing red jail clothes and shackled, Cruz sat in the jury box with his head bowed and said nothing.



Cruz's attorneys had earlier said he would plead guilty if the death penalty was not pursued in the shootings. Prosecutors, however, announced Tuesday they would seek the death penalty.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer entered the not guilty pleas Wednesday on Cruz's behalf after he remained silent.



